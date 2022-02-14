Navalnaya Slams Kremlin 'Cowards' on Eve of Husband's Trial

The wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lashed out at Russian authorities Monday, on the eve of a new trial that could extend his sentence by over a decade.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic, was jailed last February for two and a half years on old fraud charges after surviving a poisoning attack that he and the West blame on the Kremlin.

On Tuesday, a new hearing has been scheduled at his penal colony outside Moscow on additional fraud and contempt of court charges against Navalny.

"Listen you, cowards and scoundrels! I demand that I am allowed to attend my husband's trial," Yuliya Navalnaya, 45, said on Instagram.

Alexei and Yuliya have been married for more than 20 years and have two children together.

The fresh trial will be held in his penal colony in the town of Pokrov outside the capital.