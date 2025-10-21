Trump Not to Meet Putin in 'Immediate Future' – U.S. Official

U.S. President Donald Trump has no immediate plans to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a U.S. official said Tuesday, days after Trump said they would meet within two weeks in Budapest.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by telephone on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, after Trump said that the two top diplomats would be meeting this week to arrange a Budapest summit.

"An additional in-person meeting between the secretary and foreign minister is not necessary, and there are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future," a Trump administration official said on condition of anonymity.

The official nonetheless called the call between Rubio and Lavrov "productive."