Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk Border Region

A woman was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a car in the southwestern Kursk region, local authorities said Tuesday.

Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said the woman, identified only by her year of birth as 1979, was killed in the village of Belitsa, around 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Khinshtein said a 49-year-old Kursk resident was injured in a separate attack in the nearby village of Peshchanoye.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems downed one Ukrainian drone over the Kursk region overnight. Nearly 40 drones were destroyed in other parts of Russia and in annexed Crimea.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said on Tuesday that its specialists have disarmed more than 15,000 explosives across the Kursk region since Ukrainian forces launched their border incursion in August 2024.

Tuesday’s deadly attack came after a woman was killed in another drone strike on a car in the Kursk region over the weekend.