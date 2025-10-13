‘Could End Badly’: Medvedev Threatens Trump Over Tomahawks for Ukraine

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Monday warned U.S. President Donald Trump that the supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine could “end badly” for him.
Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, appeared to suggest that Russia might issue a nuclear response if Ukraine receives and fires the long-range rockets at targets inside Russia.
“The supply of these missiles could end badly for everyone. First and foremost for Trump,” Medvedev wrote in a post on Telegram after the American president repeated his own threat of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia does not agree to end the war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later endorsed Medvedev’s remarks, claiming that supplying the weapons to Ukraine risks further escalation as U.S. specialists would allegedly need to assist Ukraine in firing on targets in Russia.
“Anyone with even a basic understanding of the issue knows that American experts would be involved in the handling of such missiles,” Peskov told reporters.
On Sunday, Trump said he might consider sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia continued its war and hinted that he would warn Russian President Vladimir Putin personally if he moves to provide the weapons.
“Tomahawks are a new step of aggression,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had asked for the long-range missiles during a phone call about weapons supplies the day before.
Last week, Putin warned that Russia would strengthen its air defense systems if the U.S. moves to provide Tomahawks to Ukraine. He also derided Zelensky as a “show-off” for threatening to use the weapons against targets inside Russia.
