St. Petersburg Crematorium to Become 'Europe's Largest' in Major Expansion

Authorities in St. Petersburg are planning a major expansion and modernization of the city’s crematorium, a project that will make it the largest in Europe, the Pokhoronny Trast Telegram channel reported Tuesday.

Government procurement data show that the expansion's design phase alone cost 207 million rubles ($2.51 million).

The crematorium will add six new Czech-made Tabo furnaces, bringing the total to 20 and allowing up to 240 cremations per day.

Two additional cremulators, machines that process cremated human remains, will also be purchased.

The plan includes expanding the main building, which opened in 1973, constructing a new cremation hall, adding additional cold rooms for storing bodies and building several new funeral halls with hydraulic casket lifts.

Other upgrades will include skylights in the halls, a “one-stop shop” area for arranging services and upgrades of the utility systems.