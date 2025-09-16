Moscow Court ‘Can’t Explain’ Why Activist Ilya Yashin Was Labeled ‘Stateless’

A Moscow court investigator said Monday she could not explain why exiled opposition activist Ilya Yashin was recently listed in official documents as a “stateless person.”
Yashin, a former Moscow city council member and outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, said last week that Russian authorities had effectively stripped him of citizenship after court papers filed by his lawyer described him as stateless and barred from entering Russia.
In court, however, investigator Darya Kurilova confirmed that Yashin remains a Russian citizen, calling the earlier designation a mystery.
“Why, I can’t explain,” she was quoted as saying by the news website Mediazona. “It doesn’t say that citizenship is revoked. It only says [stateless person]. Just two lines.”
Yashin’s lawyer, Mikhail Biryukov, denounced the classification as an “irrecoverable contradiction” and urged the court to summon Interior Ministry officials to explain the confusion. A judge said she would instead seek clarification from the ministry’s information center.
Russia’s Constitution forbids revoking citizenship, but some lawmakers have called for doing so against “traitors” since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Yashin, an ally of the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny, has lived in Germany since being freed in a prisoner exchange between Russia and the West last August.
