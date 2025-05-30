Ex-Manager of Russia’s ‘Troll Factory’ Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

A Russian media manager who used to run the late mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s media group, including the infamous “troll factory,” was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison on extortion and drug charges.

Ilya Gorbunov, who oversaw the Patriot Media Group from 2019 until mid-2023, was arrested last June on suspicion of demanding money from a former colleague.

Patriot Media Group was shuttered following Prigozhin’s failed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in June 2023. Prigozhin and several top aides were killed in a plane crash in August of that year, while Gorbunov briefly vanished from public view.

Prigozhin’s “troll factory,” officially known as the Internet Research Agency (IRA), gained international notoriety after being accused by U.S. intelligence agencies of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

The IRA was said to have orchestrated a vast online campaign to sow division and influence voters through fake accounts and disinformation on major social media platforms. Prigozhin, once dubbed “Putin’s chef,” later admitted to funding the operation after years of denials.