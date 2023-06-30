Exiled Wagner Boss Shutters Patriot Media Group – Reports

Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has closed down his St. Petersburg-based media holding, according to multiple media reports published Friday.

The Patriot media group, which Prigozhin founded in 2019, encompasses the Internet Research Agency, widely known as a "troll factory," which conducts online influence operations to advance Russia's business and political interests abroad.

All of the dozens of media outlets under Patriot's umbrella, including RIA FAN, People’s News and Economics Today, will be permanently shut down, according to information published by Telegram news channel Mash.

The St. Petersburg-based news outlet Rotonda also reported, citing an anonymous source, that the Patriot media holding has been dissolved.

Prigozhin has not yet confirmed or denied the rumors about the closure of his media group.

