Wagner Leader’s Troll Factory Expects Takeover – Reports

Russian Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s troll farm and media outfit are looking for fresh ownership after his aborted rebellion and exile in Belarus, independent media reported Thursday.

After years of denials, Prigozhin confirmed in February 2023 the widely held belief that he was behind Russia’s network of troll farms known as the Internet Research Agency. The network expanded in 2019 into the Patriot media group, with a mission to “create a favorable information space” about Russia and Prigozhin appointed chairman of its board of trustees.

Patriot’s work has been paralyzed for nearly a week after police raided its St. Petersburg headquarters during Wagner’s dramatic march toward Moscow on Saturday, the business news website The Bell reported, citing current and former employees.

Russia has also blocked Prigozhin’s main media outlet RIA FAN, which is part of the Patriot media group, after Wagner’s short-lived rebellion.

“There’s no more central management,” The Bell quoted an anonymous Prigozhin staffer as saying.