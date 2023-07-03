Wagner Halts Recruitment After Botched Mutiny

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has announced it is suspending the recruitment of new fighters in the aftermath of its failed mutiny and as the Russian military’s deadline for volunteer units to sign contracts passed over the weekend.

Wagner’s recruitment channel on the Telegram messaging app said late Sunday that a one-month recruitment suspension was linked to its “temporary non-participation” in the war in Ukraine and its relocation to neighboring Belarus.

At the same time, Saturday marked the Russian Defense Ministry’s deadline requiring all “volunteer detachments” to sign contracts with the military.

Wagner’s now-exiled leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had refused to comply with the Defense Ministry's order and launched a short-lived mutiny to “save” the mercenary outfit on June 23, days after the order was made public.