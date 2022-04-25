Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

U.S. Holds Sanctions on Rumored Putin ‘Mistress’ Kabaeva – WSJ

President Vladimir Putin’s rumored “mistress”, former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva. Grigory Sysoyev / TASS

The United States halted planned sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s rumored “mistress”, former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, at the last minute, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Unnamed U.S. officials told the newspaper that a classified intelligence report made while investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections singled out Kabaeva as a beneficiary of Putin’s personal wealth. The U.S. government also believes that she is the mother of at least three of Putin’s children.

But the U.S. National Security Council reportedly made an 11th hour decision to remove Kabaeva from the country’s latest sanctions package, designed to put pressure on the Kremlin following the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

They believed that imposing sanctions on Kabaeva would be deemed a personal blow to Putin, hampering efforts to negotiate peace, the officials told WSJ.

“We have prepared sanctions on a number of people who haven’t yet been sanctioned, and we continue to think about when to impose those sanctions for maximum impact,” a U.S. official told the newspaper.

The Kremlin has long denied any relationship between Putin and Kabaeva, while news articles on their rumored engagement have been quickly punished by Russian censors.

Swiss, U.S. and European officials told the Wall Street Journal that Kabaeva traveled to Switzerland to give birth to Putin’s child in 2015. In 2019, she reportedly gave birth to twins in Moscow.




Kabaeva heads a pro-Kremlin media holding, The National Media Group, which removed her name from its website shortly before another round of Western sanctions in early April. Those sanctions targeted two of Putin’s adult daughters with his former wife, Lyudmila Shkrebneva.

Kabaeva, 39, made a rare public appearance on Saturday to film a gymnastics exhibition scheduled to be broadcast as part of Russia’s Victory Day commemorations in May.

“Every family has a war-related story, and we must pass these stories to future generations,” Kabaeva said at the festival — named “Alina” festival in her honor.

Speaking of international backlash to Russia’s war in Ukraine — including Russian gymnasts, judges and coaches being banned from international competition — Kabaeva said: “We will only win from this.”

Read more about: Sanctions , U.S. , US-Russia , Ukraine

Read more

biden's speech

Branding Putin a 'Butcher', Biden Doubts Russia Dialing Down Ukraine Aims

The Russian army earlier said it would focus on "the main goal — the liberation of Donbas."
tête-à-tête

Biden Warns Putin on Ukraine, Proposes U.S.-Russia Summit

In a phone call, U.S. President Joe Biden urged Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to ease mounting tensions with Ukraine.
NO RESET

Biden Signals Tougher U.S. Stance Against Russia in First Call With Putin

The new U.S. President highlighted concerns over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russian "aggression" against Ukraine.
WEEKEND PROFILE

History Is Not on Putin’s Side, Says Former U.S. Ambassador

Michael McFaul believes the future of Russia is “normal, boring and democratic.”

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.