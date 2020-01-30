U.S. Issues Fresh Sanctions Over Russian-Annexed Crimea

The United States on Wednesday issued a fresh round of sanctions related to Russia's annexation of Crimea, targeting eight individuals and a Moscow-based railway company, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The United States has imposed a series of sanctions in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow has since built up military infrastructure on the peninsula.

The latest move comes a day before a visit to Ukraine by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The officials blacklisted on Wednesday include Yuri Gotsanyuk, named prime minister of Crimea's pro-Russian regional government after the 2019 election, and six others, a Treasury statement said.