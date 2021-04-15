Russian Intelligence Calls U.S. Cyber Attack Claims 'Nonsense'

Russia's foreign intelligence service, the SVR, on Thursday dismissed U.S. claims that it was involved in cyber attacks on U.S. infrastructure as "nonsense" after Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow.

"We will only say that reading this nonsense is an occupation of little interest," the SVR said in a statement, referring to a U.S. executive order announcing the punitive measures.

The statement carried by Russian news agencies also called the U.S. executive order an example of "verbiage" and extolled the intelligence agency's "supreme professionalism" and its "ability to carry out its work honestly for the benefit of our country."