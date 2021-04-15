Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Intelligence Calls U.S. Cyber Attack Claims 'Nonsense'

By AFP
The U.S. introduced fresh sanctions for what Washington says is the Kremlin's U.S. election interference, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity. Nicolas Armer/dpa/TASS

Russia's foreign intelligence service, the SVR, on Thursday dismissed U.S. claims that it was involved in cyber attacks on U.S. infrastructure as "nonsense" after Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow.

"We will only say that reading this nonsense is an occupation of little interest," the SVR said in a statement, referring to a U.S. executive order announcing the punitive measures.

The statement carried by Russian news agencies also called the U.S. executive order an example of "verbiage" and extolled the intelligence agency's "supreme professionalism" and its "ability to carry out its work honestly for the benefit of our country."

Earlier Thursday, the U.S. announced economic sanctions against Russia and the expulsion of 10 diplomats in retaliation for what Washington says is the Kremlin's U.S. election interference, the massive SolarWinds cyber attack and other hostile activity.

Moscow said that a Russian response to the new U.S. sanctions was "inevitable" and summoned U.S. ambassador John Sullivan.

Read more about: U.S. , Sanctions

Read more

WEEKEND PROFILE

History Is Not on Putin’s Side, Says Former U.S. Ambassador

Michael McFaul believes the future of Russia is “normal, boring and democratic.”
Foreign Influence

Putin’s Costly Protectionism Experiment is a Lesson for Trump

Russia’s counter-sanctions on food imports show the pitfalls of economic nationalism
Sanctions pressure

U.S. Targets Russian Firm for Allegedly Helping North Korea Evade Sanctions

The Trump administration is continuing its campaign to pressure North Korea amid efforts to reach a denuclearization deal.
More sanctions

Kremlin Pledges a Response to New U.S. Sanctions on Russian Individuals

The United States imposed sanctions on a Chechen group and five people over human rights abuses.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.