U.S. Charges Man With Smuggling Military Tech to Russia

A Russian-German man arrested earlier this week in Cyprus was charged Thursday by U.S. authorities with seeking to export American-made electronics to Russia for military use.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Arthur Petrov, 33, violated export controls in a scheme to procure American microelectronics for a Russian firm that provides "critical electronics components" to the Russian military.

Petrov used a cover company in Cyprus, telling U.S. vendors that the electronics were to be used in Cyprus or other authorized countries for fire security systems, the Justice Department said.

The things he sought to buy were microcontrollers and integrated circuits that cannot be lawfully exported to Russia, and Petrov was aware of that, it said.