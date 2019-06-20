U.S. Targets Russian Firm for Allegedly Helping North Korea Evade Sanctions

The United States has sanctioned a Russian financial institution for allegedly helping North Korea evade financial sanctions by assisting a company linked to Pyongyang's primary foreign exchange bank, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

U.S. officials targeted Russian Financial Society and accused it of opening multiple bank accounts for Dandong Zhongsheng Industry & Trade Co. Ltd, which is owned and controlled by North Korea's Foreign Trade Bank (FTB).

FTB and its chief representative in Moscow Han Jang Su were previously sanctioned, according to the Treasury Department.