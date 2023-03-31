Georgian Car Sales to Russia Surge Despite Tightening Sanctions

Georgia has more than tripled its exports of automobiles to Russia in the first months of 2023 amid claims that Tbilisi is helping Moscow skirt Western sanctions, the Kommersant business daily reported Friday.

The former Soviet republic in the South Caucasus delivered 978 passenger vehicles to Russia between January and February, worth a total value of $13.5 million. During the same period last year, Georgia exported just 209 vehicles to its northern neighbor.

Automobile exports from Georgia also skyrocketed to nearby Armenia (2,800 this year compared to 365 between January and February 2022), Kazakhstan (2,600 compared to 935), and Kyrgyzstan (1,300 compared to 423).

All three countries are members of a Moscow-led customs union and are believed to be re-exporting Georgian vehicles to Russia.

“Professional sellers and intermediaries see an opportunity to make money with these shipments,” said automotive expert Vladimir Bespalov.