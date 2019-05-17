Kremlin Pledges a Response to New U.S. Sanctions on Russian Individuals

By Reuters
Pixabay

The Kremlin said on Friday it would respond in kind to a new round of U.S. sanctions on Russian nationals, saying its retaliation would be consistent with Russia's national interest.

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Chechen group and five people, including at least three Russians, over allegations of human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings and the torture of LGBT people.

The sanctions against the Terek Special Rapid Response Team in Russia's southern region of Chechnya and the five people were announced by the U.S. Treasury under the Magnitsky Act. 

