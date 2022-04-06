Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Putin's Daughters, Russia's Biggest Banks

By AFP
Maria Vorontsova. Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS

The White House announced sanctions Wednesday targeting Russia's top public and private banks and two daughters of Vladimir Putin, adding more pressure on the country's economy and its elite over the invasion of Ukraine.

The new sanctions targeted Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of Putin's with his former wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva.

Also hit with new sanctions were the wife and daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of Russia’s Security Council, including former President and Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people. Some of them are responsible for providing the support necessary to underpin Putin’s war on Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

"We believe that many of Putin's assets are hidden with family members, and that's why we're targeting them," a senior U.S. official told reporters, referring to the two daughters.

The White House also declared "full blocking" sanctions on Russia's largest public and private financial institutions, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, and said all new U.S. investment in Russia was now prohibited.

And it said that new sanctions would be announced tomorrow on key Russian state enterprises, aiming to hamper their ability to trade and move money through the global financial system.

"The sickening brutality in Bucha has made tragically clear the despicable nature of the Putin regime," the official said, referring to evidence of deliberate murder of civilians by Russian forces in a suburb of Kyiv.

"Today, in alignment with G7 allies and partners, we are intensifying the most severe sanctions ever levied on a major economy," the official said on grounds of anonymity.

Read more about: Putin , Sanctions

Read more

'breakdown in relations'

Sanctions on Putin Would be Step Too Far, Kremlin Warns U.S.

Moscow has hit back at Washington's proposed sanctions package if Russia invades Ukraine.
TENSE TALKS

Biden to Threaten New Financial Sanctions if Russia Invades Ukraine – Reports

The U.S. and Russian presidents will speak later on Tuesday in an attempt to defuse a tense situation on the Russia-Ukraine border.
WEEKEND PROFILE

History Is Not on Putin’s Side, Says Former U.S. Ambassador

Michael McFaul believes the future of Russia is “normal, boring and democratic.”
strengthening ties

Trash Discovery Shows Turkey Eyes Putin’s Anti-Sanctions Network

Officials discussed access for Turkey’s banks to the Russian messaging system, as well as extending MIR’s use to more Turkish lenders.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.