U.S. Says 'Too Early To Tell' if Russia Serious on Security Talks

The White House said Tuesday it is "too early" to know whether Russia is serious about resolving security tensions in and around Ukraine.

After talks with U.S. diplomats in Geneva and with more negotiations to come in Brussels, "it's too early to tell whether the Russians are serious about the path to diplomacy or not," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Psaki said it remained to be seen "if they're prepared to negotiate seriously — we are — or whether they'll use discussions as a pretext that diplomacy couldn't possibly work."