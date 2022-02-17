Russia Will Be ‘Forced to Respond’ if U.S. Does Not Engage on Security Demands

Russia on Thursday said it will be “forced to respond” with military-technical measures if the United States does not agree to its security demands.

In an 11-page document presented to American officials, the Kremlin slammed the U.S. for not engaging with Russia’s security concerns and called for “legal guarantees” that Ukraine will never become a NATO member.

“In the absence of any readiness from the American side to agree on firm, legally binding guarantees to ensure our security … Russia will be forced to respond, including through the implementation of military-technical measures,” the document says, according to text published by the state-run TASS news agency.

Western governments have boosted supplies of hi-tech military equipment to Ukraine since the standoff with Russia first escalated last year. Intelligence agencies have said Moscow has amassed up to 130,000 troops and that an invasion of Ukraine could be “imminent.”

Moscow has denied it is planning an invasion of Ukraine, a statement it repeated in Thursday’s written responses.

"There is no 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine, which the United States and its allies have been announcing officially since last fall, and it is not planned," the document said.