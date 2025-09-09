Dozens of Scientists Write Letter to Putin Over Baikal Logging Bill

A group of 87 Russian scientists has called on President Vladimir Putin to block a controversial bill that would allow clear-cut logging along the shores of Lake Baikal, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Tuesday, citing their collective letter.

The government reportedly signed off on long-stalled amendments this summer, allowing so-called sanitary logging in the area around Baikal — a practice meant to curb damage from fires, pests and other threats. Scientists say they repeatedly raised objections during two years of debate but were ignored.

In July, two environmental protection committees in Russia’s lower-house State Duma demanded that the bill be reworked before lawmakers scheduled votes on passing the amendments.

In their letter, the group of scientists warned Putin that the measure could encourage arson of healthy forests for profit, destabilize soil and pollute the UNESCO-protected lake. They said allowing the removal of felled wood from Baikal’s protected area would effectively commercialize its forests, while artificial reforestation could worsen erosion and wash nutrients into the water.

The letter also criticizes provisions that would allow the construction of tourism infrastructure across more than 4,000 hectares (10,000 acres) of the protected area and remove Baikal’s water protection zone from its ecological buffer. That, the scientists warn, would open shoreline land to development.