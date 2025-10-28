Widespread Blackout Hits Sakhalin as Far East Region Races to Restore Power

A large-scale outage left thousands of residents in Russia’s Far Eastern Sakhalin region without power for much of Tuesday, with engineers racing to restore electricity supplies.

Regional utility Sakhalinenergo, part of the RusHydro energy group, said the incident was triggered by a broken lightning-protection cable that fell onto a high-voltage transmission line early in the morning.

Witnesses reported seeing a bright flash of light just before the power went out.

The broken cable prompted the system’s automatic protection to trip and split the Sakhalin island’s grid into northern and southern sections, according to Sakhalinenergo.

As a result, the main power station in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk temporarily shut down, leaving the regional capital and most of the island’s central and southern districts without electricity, heating or water.

Russia’s industrial safety watchdog Rostekhnadzor plans to investigate the circumstances surrounding the failure, according to the Interfax news agency.

Within hours, engineers began gradually reconnecting substations to avoid overloading the network.

Sakhalinenergo chief Pavel Yakovlev said the island’s “high-voltage backbone” is now operating normally, with teams focusing on the remaining low-voltage repairs.

No injuries or major infrastructure damage were reported.