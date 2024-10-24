Russian Police Arrest Current, Former Energy Officials in Fraud Probe

Russian law enforcement authorities have arrested one current and one former deputy energy minister on suspicion of fraud, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

Federal Security Service (FSB) agents reportedly first arrested Anatoly Yanovsky, who oversaw policy on Russia’s coal industry as deputy energy minister between 2008 and 2021.

Current Deputy Energy Minister Sergei Mochalnikov was later arrested alongside three other unidentified people as part of an investigation into Yanovsky, Kommersant reported.

Mochalnikov was promoted to deputy minister in April 2022 after he had headed the ministry’s coal industry department starting in 2014.