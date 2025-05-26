Shelter from Interpol: How a Finnish Criminal Found a New Life and Business in Belarus

A Finnish businessman wanted in connection with one of the largest corruption scandals in Finland’s history has been quietly evading justice in Belarus for the past five years, according to a new investigation by the Belarusian Investigative Center (BIC). Arto Kalevi Autio, a former board member of the Estonian investment firm Brave Capital, is linked to a sweeping financial scandal that engulfed Finland’s state-supported Youth Foundation (Nuorisosäätiö). The organization, tasked with providing affordable housing for young adults, became the hub of an international scheme that diverted millions of euros into luxury real estate ventures across the Baltic states. In addition to being wanted by Europol, Autio is now also the subject of an Interpol red notice, new findings show. The BIC’s investigation was carried out in partnership with Finnish broadcaster Yle, Latvia’s Re:Baltica and Lithuania’s 15min.lt, with the support of the activist group CyberPartisans. “This is a Finnish NGO. It’s supposed to provide affordable housing to Finnish youth. Why do they have a company in Estonia?” Finnish journalist Jyri Hänninen asked himself a decade ago. Media outlets, local authorities and law enforcement would wonder the same. Authorities discovered that the Youth Foundation (Nuorisosäätiö) had been channeling funds into speculative real estate ventures abroad, often at vastly inflated prices, since 2015. Court documents later showed that those involved pocketed the difference. Authorities launched an expansive probe that resulted in several convictions. But one major figure slipped away: Arto Kalevi Autio. Happy and corrupt Finland is known for having the world’s happiest population and among the lowest levels of corruption. It also ranks second among almost 150 countries in terms of state social assistance.

The Finnish Education and Culture Ministry funds some 100 national youth organizations. One of these organizations, the Youth Foundation (Nuorisosäätiö), became the center of a corruption case, the traces of which led to Minsk. Founded in the 1960s, the Youth Foundation’s mission is to provide affordable rental housing to Finnish young adults through the thousands of apartments it owns. In 2015, the organization started diverting funds abroad, mainly to Estonia, where it was used to purchase high-end real estate in the upscale Pirita Beach area of Tallinn. “A lot of money was withdrawn from the Youth Foundation. And most of it went to Estonia,” said journalist Hänninen. According to Hänninen, the Foundation borrowed money against its own property holdings. It loaned out some of this money, including 12.1 million euros to the Estonian firm Pirita Holding for the purchase of a plot of land in Tallinn from its parent company, Brave Capital. The land purchased with those funds was later sold back to the Foundation at a substantial loss. Following a series of similar financial abuses, only about 1.5 million euros of the 12.1 million euro loan issued by Brave Capital was returned to the Youth Foundation's budget.



The Finnish Housing Finance and Development Center, which partially funded the organization's activities, ordered it to stop when it discovered these investments. “You need to understand that there is not that much corruption in Finland, and we don't have these corruption schemes on this level,” Hänninen said. The Youth Foundation’s new management found the organization on the verge of bankruptcy, although its assets were estimated at 50 million euros by 2018. “It is difficult to describe with words the chaos the Foundation was in,” said Jari Laine, the Foundation’s chairman at the time. “The bills were not being paid. At that time, there were 4,200 apartments. The heating and electricity were being turned off, and only a few million euros remained in the account. The total debt and other financial obligations amounted to nearly 300 million euros.”