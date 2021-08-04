Belarus Protest Leader Kolesnikova Goes on Trial

In power since 1994, Lukashenko has been cracking down on opponents since unprecedented protests erupted after last year's elections, deemed unfair by the West.

Maria Kolesnikova, the last remaining protest leader still in Belarus, went on trial on Wednesday after 10 months in custody as the regime of Alexander Lukashenko seeks to crush all dissent.

The start of the high-profile trial comes as regime critics accuse the Belarusian regime of killing a dissident in neighboring Ukraine and trying to forcibly bring an Olympic athlete home from Tokyo.

Kolesnikova, a 39-year-old former flute player in the country's philharmonic orchestra, has become a symbol of the protest movement in Belarus.

Together with opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and another campaign partner, Veronika Tsepkalo, Kolesnikova led last summer's rallies against Lukashenko.

Kolesnikova, who had said she would not leave Belarus voluntarily, was arrested last September as she tore up her passport to resist deportation to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Kolesnikova and her lawyer Maxim Znak appeared at a closed court in the Belarusian capital.

The pair are accused of undermining national security, conspiring to seize power and creating an extremist group.

They face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

Dancing in court

In a video from inside the court, Kolesnikova — wearing a black dress and her signature red lipstick — was seen dancing and smiling next to Znak inside the defendant cage.

She also made a heart-shaped symbol with her hands, which she often did at protest rallies.

Kolesnikova is the only protest leader still in Belarus.

Tikhanovskaya, who stood for president in place of her jailed husband, was forced out of the country and granted refuge in EU member Lithuania. Tsepkalo also left Belarus.

Together the three women inspired a wave of female protests in the country condemned by Amnesty International for its treatment of women activists.

"We miss Masha and Maksim so much!" Tikhanovskaya said on her Twitter on Wednesday, using their diminutives.

"Soon they will be home, like all those imprisoned on political grounds."

When Kolesnikova was arrested last September, members of the KGB security service put a sack over her head, pushed her into a minibus and droved her to the Ukraine border, she said. She jumped out of a car window and tore up her passport, refusing to leave the country.