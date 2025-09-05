Russians Report Widespread Disruptions on Google Meet

For the past two weeks, people across Russia have been reporting problems accessing Google Meet, the latest platform to face disruptions as the government pushes its own “super-app” called Max.

Multiple Russians told The Moscow Times that they have been unable to connect to the video call service altogether or that calls cut in and out.

When The Moscow Times tried to call several people inside Russia on Google Meet, a “No Internet” message appeared. However, the problem was easily fixed when the person in Russia turned on a VPN.

According to the internet rights group Roscomsvoboda, some users have reported that the Google Meet interface loads, but calls produce no sound or picture and then drop. A young woman in Moscow described a similar problem to The Moscow Times.

Multiple people, including a therapist who holds sessions with her clients online, said they were moving to alternative platforms for making video calls, like Microsoft Teams and Yandex Telemost.