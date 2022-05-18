Google Russia to File for Bankruptcy

Google’s Russian branch has initiated a bankruptcy procedure over its inability to pay a $100-million fine for keeping up content Moscow deems illegal, media reported Wednesday as Russia continues to intensify its pressure on Big Tech following its invasion of Ukraine.

Google confirmed the reports the next day.

"Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy," a spokesperson for the company told AFP.

"The Russian authorities' seizure of Google Russia's bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations," the company said.

A Moscow court fined Google 7.2 billion rubles ($113.5 million) in December 2021 for failure to remove content banned in Russia. Google, which tried but failed to appeal the ruling, missed a March 19 deadline to pay the fine.