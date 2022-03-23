Google Evacuates Russian Staff Amid Fears of Closure – Bloomberg

Google has begun evacuating its staff from Russia as the tech giant risks becoming the latest target of an unprecedented crackdown on free speech amid Moscow's deadly invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The web giant has in recent weeks begun assisting some of its 244 employees who had expressed interest in relocating from Russia, Bloomberg cited unnamed people familiar with the decisions as saying.

Google suspended advertising in Russia following the invasion and its YouTube video hosting service said it has removed more than 1,000 channels related to the invasion — including one run by Russia’s Defense Ministry — for violating its content policies.

“Our policies prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events, including Russia’s invasion in Ukraine,” Google said.

The aggressive moderation of pro-Russian media reportedly prompted worries among YouTube managers that Russia would ban the popular service in retaliation.

Russia’s media regulator accused YouTube of “terrorist” behavior for running since-removed ads calling for sabotage of Russian and Belarusian railways, and state media has reported that YouTube could be banned as soon as this week.