Russia Fines Google For Breaching Data Storage Law

Russia has fined Google over $40,000 for failing to store the data of Russian users on local servers, a court spokeswoman said Thursday, the first time the U.S.-based tech giant has been fined for the offense.

The Russian government has been seeking to tighten control over the Russian segment of the web and develop a so-called "sovereign internet" and has said foreign technology companies must store Russian users' data in the country.

Moscow's Tagansky district court on Thursday found Google guilty of breaching data localization laws and fined the company 3 million rubles ($41,000), a court spokeswoman told state news agency RIA Novosti.

The maximum penalty is six million rubles.