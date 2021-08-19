Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Fines Google for Not Removing Illegal Content

By AFP
Russia has been taking legal action against foreign tech companies for not deleting content banned by the authorities. Firmbee.com / unsplash

A Moscow court on Thursday again fined Google for failing to remove banned content as foreign tech giants face mounting pressure in Russia. 

In recent months, Russia has been taking legal action against foreign tech companies for not deleting content banned by the authorities, including pornographic material or posts deemed extremist or condoning drugs or suicide.

On Thursday, the Tagansky district court slapped Google with three fines totaling 6 million rubles ($80,850) for the violation, according to the official Telegram channel of Moscow courts.

Earlier this week, the U.S. company was hit with five other fines totalling 14 million rubles over the same charges. 

Last month Google was fined 3 million rubles for breaching data storage laws. 

According to the RIA Novosti news agency, Google has so far been fined 32.5 million rubles in Russia. 

It was the first time the company was penalized under the controversial law that requires the personal data of Russian users to be stored on servers within Russia.

Moscow has recently ramped up pressure on foreign tech companies, especially social networks, after accusing them early this year of not removing posts calling for minors to join protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Facebook has been handed fines for failing to remove illegal content, while Twitter has had its service speeds in Russia throttled. 

In recent years, the Russian government has also been tightening control over the internet under the pretext of fighting extremism and protecting minors.

But government critics have denounced official oversight of the web as a means to stifle debate and silence dissent.

Read more about: Google , Internet

Read more

data breach

Russia Fines Google For Breaching Data Storage Law

This is the first time the U.S. company has been penalized for breaching a controversial law requiring the data of Russian users to be stored inside Russia...
Internet filter

Russia’s Youth Agency Granted Right to Block Websites

The agency can now block any website that it views as inciting juvenile crime or threatening young people’s lives.
Roskomnadzor

Google Began Censoring Search Results in Russia, Reports Say

Google has deleted around 70 percent of the websites blacklisted by Russian authorities, Vedomosti cited sources as saying.
Yarovaya

First Tech Firm Announces Russia Exit Due to New Anti-Terror Laws

VPN service Private Internet Access (PIA) has announced that it will leave the Russian market due to new anti-terrorism laws.PIA's VPN service allows users...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.