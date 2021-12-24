Russia Fines Google $100M for Banned Content

Russia has slapped tech giant Google with a nearly $100 million penalty for repeated failure to remove banned content, state media reported Friday.

The fine marks the first time Russia has imposed a fine based on a company’s turnover and comes as Moscow amplifies pressure on foreign internet platforms, which it says regularly fail to take down content in compliance with Russian law.

The content subject to removal ranges from pornographic material and posts promoting drugs and suicide to messages calling for Russians to protest in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose groups were outlawed as "extremist" this year.

A Moscow magistrate’s court fined Google 7.2 billion rubles ($98.4 million) under a legal clause that allows courts to impose between 5% and 10% of a company’s turnover, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

According to the RBC news website, Google Russia earned 85 billion rubles ($1.1 billion) in 2020.