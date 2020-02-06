Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Proposes Internet Ecosystem to Protect Users From ‘Foreign Influence’ – Report

Rostelecom's roadmap for an online ecosystem is part of President Vladimir Putin’s centerpiece National Projects program, which aims to stimulate the economy through 12 state-centric projects. Sergei Porter / Vedomosti / TASS

Russia’s state-controlled telecommunications provider is proposing a 260-billion-ruble ($4.1 billion) online ecosystem to “protect users from foreign influence,” the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

Rostelecom’s so-called roadmap reportedly envisions the creation of state-run messengers, gaming services, browsers and operating systems. The telecom provider’s ambitious proposal also includes state-controlled content recommendation systems and speech and gesture recognition in addition to virtual and augmented reality technology, the publication reported.

Their underlying purpose is to minimize the risk of public opinion being manipulated through technology, Kommersant reported.

“The roadmap says that such technologies can significantly affect economic development and social stability and carry risks of … spreading fake news and negative influence from foreign organizations,” an unnamed source familiar with the document was cited as saying.

Rostelecom sent the draft roadmap to the Communications Ministry, the source told Kommersant and another IT industry source confirmed. Rostelecom and the Communications Ministry did not comment on the publication’s report.

The roadmap is part of President Vladimir Putin’s centerpiece National Projects program, which aims to stimulate the economy through 12 state-centric projects. Rostelecom’s proposal for a state-run online ecosystem is named among the digital economy project’s more expensive roadmaps.

IT experts expressed skepticism about the state spending program in the presence of similar solutions developed by private Russian tech firms.

“There’s a high probability of a completely useless waste of funds,” Karen Kazaryan, chief analyst at the Russian Association for Electronic Communications, was quoted by Kommersant as saying.

Read more about: Internet

Read more

Employment

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet

The newly created “digital curators” job will focus on teaching retirees how to pay their bills and maintain their documents online.
Internet

After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes

After the ruse was revealed, Twitter went right back to doing what it does best.
Internet

'Hide the Pain, Harold' Meme Star Is All Smiles in Moscow

Moscow can soothe your pain, Harold.
Terrorism

New Terrorism Suspect Held After Russian Math Lecturer’s Acquittal

Math teacher Dmitry Bogatov was acquitted last week of charges that he called for riots on Red Square.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.