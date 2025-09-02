Putin and Xi Tout Deepening Ties Ahead of Beijing Military Parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday that relations between their countries were at an “unprecedented level,” as the two met in Beijing ahead of a large-scale military parade.

The parade, scheduled for Wednesday to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War II, will bring together approximately two dozen world leaders. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is among those expected to attend the event, marking his first visit to China since 2019.

“China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international changes,” Xi said in televised remarks, adding that Beijing was ready to work with Moscow to push for a “more just and reasonable” global order.

Putin said their regular contact “reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese ties” and stressed that “we were always together then, and we remain together now.”