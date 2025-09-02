Putin and Xi Tout Deepening Ties Ahead of Beijing Military Parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday that relations between their countries were at an “unprecedented level,” as the two met in Beijing ahead of a large-scale military parade.
The parade, scheduled for Wednesday to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War II, will bring together approximately two dozen world leaders. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is among those expected to attend the event, marking his first visit to China since 2019.
“China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international changes,” Xi said in televised remarks, adding that Beijing was ready to work with Moscow to push for a “more just and reasonable” global order.
Putin said their regular contact “reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese ties” and stressed that “we were always together then, and we remain together now.”
The gathering comes at the end of a week of intensive diplomacy for Xi, who also hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the northern city of Tianjin.
On Monday, both leaders used the SCO forum to criticize the West. Xi denounced “bullying behavior” — a pointed jab at Washington — while Putin defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and blamed the West for fueling the conflict.
Russia and China declared a “no limits” partnership shortly before Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Since then, the two countries have deepened their military and trade cooperation.
On Tuesday, Russian state media said energy giant Gazprom had reached a deal with China’s national oil company to increase gas supplies by about 15%.
Beijing has avoided condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine, while presenting itself as a neutral player and faulting the West for prolonging the fighting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.