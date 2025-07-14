Prosecutors Seek 18-Year Prison Sentence for Exiled Writer Boris Akunin

Russian prosecutors are seeking an 18-year prison sentence for exiled writer Boris Akunin on charges of justifying terrorism, facilitating terrorist activity and violating the country’s “foreign agent” laws, media reported Monday.

Akunin, a popular novelist and Kremlin critic, has lived abroad since 2014. He was added to Russia’s list of “terrorists and extremists” in January 2024, shortly after authorities labeled him a “foreign agent” and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Prosecutors accuse Akunin of justifying terrorism in a February 2024 Telegram post in which he voiced support for a “revolution” in Russia, according to the exiled news outlet Mediazona.

He is also accused of “facilitating” terrorist activity during a recorded phone call with pro-Kremlin pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who posed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko. In the call, Akunin expressed support for Ukraine.

In addition, authorities say Akunin failed to mark dozens of Telegram posts published in early 2025 with the legally required “foreign agent” disclaimer.

Only one witness for the prosecution appeared at Monday’s hearing in Moscow’s Second Western District Military Court, Mediazona said.