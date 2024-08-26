×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

French Researcher to Stand Trial in Moscow on Sept. 3

By AFP
Laurent Vinatier in court. Sofya Sandurskaya / TASS

A French citizen accused of gathering information about the Russian military and violating the country's laws on "foreign agents" will go on trial next week, Moscow's court system said Monday.

Laurent Vinatier, who worked for a Swiss conflict mediation NGO before he was arrested in Moscow in June, faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the charges against him. France has urged Russia to release Vinatier, saying he has been "arbitrarily detained."

Investigators say the 48-year-old French citizen collected military information that could be used against Russia by foreign states. Under Russian law, anybody who gathers or shares material on Russia's military or security services must register with the authorities as a "foreign agent."

In previous court hearings, Vinatier admitted to violating Russian law and apologized.

Vinatier, who holds a PhD in political science, is an adviser with the Geneva-based Center for Humanitarian Dialogue and a researcher on Russia and other post-Soviet countries.

Read more about: France , Court cases

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

How the World Reacted to Telegram Boss Pavel Durov’s Detention

The Moscow Times has collected reactions from Russian and Western officials and public figures to Durov’s detention in France.
4 Min read

Russia Remands French NGO Worker in 'Foreign Agent' Case

Laurent Vinatier was arrested Thursday in Moscow and faces up to five years in prison on charges of breaking Russia's "foreign agents" law.
3 Min read

Anti-Women Blogger’s Hate Speech Sentence Overturned in Russia

The blogger was sentenced for inciting hatred against women online last year.
opinion Vladimir Frolov

How Terror Attacks Gift Russia Foreign Policy Opportunity

Russia has waged a war on terror at home and abroad. But when Moscow calls for joining forces with the West to combat global terrorism, it inevitably pursues...