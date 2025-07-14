Military Court Jails Exiled Writer Boris Akunin 14 Years in Absentia

A Moscow military court on Monday sentenced exiled novelist Boris Akunin to 14 years in prison on charges of justifying terrorism, facilitating terrorist activity, and violating the country’s “foreign agent” laws.

Akunin, a popular novelist and Kremlin critic, was tried in absentia and has not lived in Russia since 2014. He was added to Russia’s list of “terrorists and extremists” in January 2024, shortly after authorities labeled him a “foreign agent” and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Russian prosecutors, who earlier on Monday had requested an 18-year prison sentence for the writer, accused Akunin of justifying terrorism in a February 2024 Telegram post in which he voiced support for a “revolution” in Russia.

He was also accused of “facilitating” terrorist activity during a recorded phone call with pro-Kremlin pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who posed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko. In the call, Akunin expressed support for Ukraine.

In addition, authorities said Akunin failed to mark dozens of Telegram posts published in early 2025 with the legally required “foreign agent” disclaimer.

Prosecutors had also requested a 400,000 ruble ($5,100) fine and a five-year ban on operating websites after his release from prison. A judge ruled to ban him from operating websites for four years after his release.

Sentences issued in absentia are typically enforced only if the defendant is extradited to Russia.