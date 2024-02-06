Moscow Court Arrests Writer Boris Akunin in Absentia

A Moscow court has ordered the arrest in absentia of popular exiled novelist Boris Akunin over his criticism of Russia’s war against Ukraine, officials announced Tuesday.

Authorities charged Akunin, who has not lived in Russia since 2014, with justifying terrorism and spreading “fake news” about the Russian army. Russian law enforcement officials issued a warrant for his arrest last month.

Though he remains one of Russia’s most widely read contemporary authors, Akunin’s books have since been withdrawn from stores and publishing houses across the country, and theaters have canceled productions based on his works.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled to place Akunin, 67, under arrest for two months if authorities manage to have him extradited to Russia.