Far-Flung Kamchatka Peninsula Restricts Mobile Internet to Thwart Alleged Ukrainian Sabotage

Authorities in the Far East Kamchatka Peninsula introduced mobile internet restrictions on Monday in an effort to prevent alleged Ukrainian sabotage.

“We’re well aware that the Kyiv regime has embarked on a full-scale war of sabotage against Russia,” Kamchatka region Governor Vladimir Solodov was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency TASS.

“In this regard, coordination protocols have been worked out, including restrictions on navigation in Avacha Bay, as well as on the use of the internet and geolocation services,” he added.

Solodov did not say whether Ukraine had launched drone attacks against the region, located over 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles) from the front lines in Ukraine, nor did he name any other specific threats to civilians.

Authorities in other regions have said that shutting down mobile internet helps prevent Ukrainian drones from being guided or receiving targeting coordinates via civilian networks.