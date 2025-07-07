Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Far-Flung Kamchatka Peninsula Restricts Mobile Internet to Thwart Alleged Ukrainian Sabotage

A woman in Kamchatka’s capital city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Yuri Smityuk / TASS

Authorities in the Far East Kamchatka Peninsula introduced mobile internet restrictions on Monday in an effort to prevent alleged Ukrainian sabotage.

“We’re well aware that the Kyiv regime has embarked on a full-scale war of sabotage against Russia,” Kamchatka region Governor Vladimir Solodov was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency TASS.

“In this regard, coordination protocols have been worked out, including restrictions on navigation in Avacha Bay, as well as on the use of the internet and geolocation services,” he added.

Solodov did not say whether Ukraine had launched drone attacks against the region, located over 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles) from the front lines in Ukraine, nor did he name any other specific threats to civilians.

Authorities in other regions have said that shutting down mobile internet helps prevent Ukrainian drones from being guided or receiving targeting coordinates via civilian networks.

A growing trend of regular internet outages across Russian regions began in early May as authorities ramped up security ahead of Victory Day, Russia’s May 9 holiday commemorating the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

The Kremlin has said the restrictions are driven by “security concerns” following a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory.

In June alone, the number of mobile internet outages across Russian regions surged tenfold to a record 654, according to Na Svyazi, an NGO that monitors the situation.

On Sunday, at least 69 regions reported outages, following a record 74 regions, including Kamchatka, last Thursday, Na Svyazi said.

The shutdowns are beginning to have an impact on daily life, with stores unable to process card payments, ATMs going offline and taxi services reverting to phone-based dispatch rather than through online applications.

Last month, Russia’s military held naval drills off the coast of Kamchatka, restricting access to Avacha Bay, a major area for sightseeing cruises.

Read more about: Kamchatka , Internet , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Are Russian Troops in Ukraine Using Elon Musk's Internet Satellites?

Here’s what we know about reports Russian forces are using the technology, which is critical to Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
2 Min read

Russia Has Blocked 138K Websites Since Ukraine Invasion, Prosecutor Says

The Kremlin has sought to strictly control the narrative of the war at home since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russian Search Engines to Label Wikipedia as ‘War Fakes’ Spreader

Russian search engines will be required to inform Wikipedia users that the site spreads “fake news” about the invasion of Ukraine.

Hacker Attacks on Russia Gain Attention But Cause Little Damage

In retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, hackers have hit Russia with DDoS attacks, data leaks and anti-war posts on state-owned websites.