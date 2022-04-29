Hacker Attacks on Russia Gain Attention But Cause Little Damage

Two days after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a group of hackers managed to get access to several Russian state-owned television channels and broadcast anti-war videos. But the attack ended after a few minutes and regular programming resumed. This type of fleeting hacking operation has been repeated many times in Russia in recent weeks in apparent retaliation for the Kremlin’s decision to attack Ukraine. But despite the scale of this global cyber-offensive, IT experts told The Moscow Times that its successes have been short-lived and caused little real political or economic damage. The online offensive against Russia appears to have been carried out by shadowy hacking groups, and it has included data leaks, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, anti-war posts on state-owned websites, and even making printers in Russia spew out anti-war messages. “[Worldwide hacking collective] Anonymous is pursuing a policy of ‘1,000 pinpricks’ with its hacker attacks,” said Dennis-Kenji Kipker, an expert on IT security at the University of Bremen. “Although these actions are regularly celebrated as successes, the sustainability of the cyber-attacks is doubtful.” One of the most common forms of online intrusion has been the hacking of major state-owned entities and subsequent data dumps. Anonymous-affiliated hackers announced last month that they had managed to get access to almost a million emails from VGTRK, a powerful state-run media corporation that operates television channels including Rossia 24. They also leaked the personal data of 120,000 Russian servicemen apparently fighting in Ukraine as well as data from the Culture Ministry, Central Bank and communications regulator Roskomnadzor.

Some of the emails in the leaked VGTRK database revealed details of the media corporation’s internal workings, according to Aric Toler, a researcher at investigative outlet Bellingcat. Toler flagged how VGTRK keeps a watchful eye on foreign media coverage of its own broadcasts, and how Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the powerful Security Council, sends physical telegrams to VGTRK on formal occasions. But while interesting for researchers, the emails have yet to turn up anything politically significant. And the size of the VGTRK leak means it will likely take journalists and investigators many months to comb through all the data. In addition, it is often unclear whether the leaks are genuine. Despite Anonymous claiming a successful attack on the Russian Central Bank on March 24, the Bank denied its data had been compromised. Just 10% of the data breaches claimed by the Anonymous group are likely to be new, according to Igor Bederov, the head of the Internet Rozysk cybersecurity firm. Another popular tactic has been DDoS attacks on Russian websites, causing shut-downs or delays. DDoS attacks grew fourfold last month, the state-run TASS news agency reported. “More and more users have been involved in these DDoS attacks,” said Bederov. “On the one hand, it was a systematic effort, but on the other, these were very low-quality attacks. Their main strength is in the number of users taking part in them.” In most cases, such attacks are easily stopped by competent IT security teams. However, many have partly succeeded because of the incompetence of developers who didn’t properly protect their websites, according to Bederov. In other cyber-intrusions, Russian web services have been flooded with anti-war ads. Two days after the start of the invasion, viewers on Ivi, a Russian streaming service, saw pictures of war damaged Ukrainian towns and crying children instead of their favorite sitcoms. The online assault has not gone unnoticed by Russian officials.