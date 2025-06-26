North Korea to Send More Troops to Russia, South Korean Intelligence Says

North Korea plans to send additional troops to Russia to assist in its war against Ukraine as early as July, a South Korean lawmaker said Thursday, citing the country’s spy agency.

The announcement comes a week after Russian Security Council head Sergei Shoigu said during a visit to Pyongyang that North Korea would send military engineers and construction troops to help rebuild the Kursk region.

“North Korea is continuing to send troops and supply weapons to Russia, and we see its support has played a significant role in Moscow’s efforts to retake Kursk,” lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters following a briefing from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS).

“After dispatching 11,000 personnel in October last year, Russia has already announced a second deployment of 4,000 troops, and a further 6,000 construction troops to assist in rebuilding Kursk,” Lee added.

NIS believes the additional deployment could take place as early as July or August, pointing to precedents such as Shoigu’s visit about a month prior to the previous deployment, as well as recent reports that North Korea has begun selecting personnel for dispatch.