Russian Delegation Arrives in North Korea After Devastating Floods

A Russian delegation led by a top trade official arrived in Pyongyang, North Korean state media reported Tuesday.
The team, headed by Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Roman Chekushov, arrived in the North Korean capital on Monday, the state news agency KCNA said.
Delegates were greeted by North Korea's External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong Ho, as well as Russian embassy officials, according to KCNA.
The visit comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his country's support over devastating floods in North Korea that caused an unknown number of deaths and damaged thousands of homes in late July.
The government has vowed to move 15,000 flood victims to the capital as international offers of support have poured in since news of the flooding disaster emerged.
South Korean media have reported that the number of dead and missing in the North from the floods could be as high as 1,500, but North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed the reports as a provocation.
North Korea and Russia have been allies since the North's founding after World War II and have drawn even closer since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
