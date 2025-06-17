Russian Air Defenses Destroy Over 200 Ukrainian Drones Across the Country

Russia’s Defense Ministry said early Tuesday that it destroyed more than 200 Ukrainian drones across the country overnight.

The military initially reported it had downed 147 drones between midnight and 7 a.m. Moscow time in regions bordering Ukraine, as well as regions south and north of the Russian capital. Another 51 drones had been intercepted on Monday evening.

Regional officials reported only minimal damage and no serious injuries.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early Tuesday that emergency services were responding to two drones that crashed while approaching the capital.

In a later statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry said five more drones were shot down over the western Bryansk region. The local governor said no injuries or damage were reported.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, at least 15 people were killed and dozens of others injured in Kyiv and Odesa during overnight Russian missile attacks.