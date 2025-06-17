Russian Air Defenses Destroy Over 200 Ukrainian Drones Across the Country

Russia’s Defense Ministry said early Tuesday that it destroyed more than 200 Ukrainian drones across the country overnight.
The military initially reported it had downed 147 drones between midnight and 7 a.m. Moscow time in regions bordering Ukraine, as well as regions south and north of the Russian capital. Another 51 drones had been intercepted on Monday evening.
Regional officials reported only minimal damage and no serious injuries.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early Tuesday that emergency services were responding to two drones that crashed while approaching the capital.
In a later statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry said five more drones were shot down over the western Bryansk region. The local governor said no injuries or damage were reported.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, at least 15 people were killed and dozens of others injured in Kyiv and Odesa during overnight Russian missile attacks.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.