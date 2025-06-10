Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Governor of Siberia’s Zabaikalsky Region Dismisses Cabinet Over Military Payments Scandal

Zabaikalsky region Governor Alexander Osipov. 75.ru

The governor of Siberia’s Zabaikalsky region dismissed his entire cabinet on Tuesday after Russia’s top prosecutor asked regional law enforcement authorities to restore the issuance of government payments to the families of soldiers killed in Ukraine.

Zabaikalsky region Governor Alexander Osipov said his deputies and regional ministers will continue their work as “acting” officials until he makes new appointments.

“Their work in resolving issues for citizens will be treated as an aptitude test,” Osipov said at an emergency meeting to address issues raised by Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov. 

Krasnov last week ordered regional prosecutor Alexander Yanovsky to look into claims from the widows and other surviving family members of local soldiers that they stopped receiving government payouts — known colloquially as “coffin money.”

“It’s difficult for me to understand the cancellation of assistance. I view this as a kind of official form of cruelty,” Krasnov said during his visit to the regional capital of Chita.

Among Russia’s regions, Zabaikalsky has the 22nd-highest number of soldiers killed in Ukraine, according to an independent media tally that has identified 1,809 names out of the overall death toll of 111,500.

Governor Osipov, who held Tuesday’s emergency meeting with prosecutor Yanovsky, criticized the payment cancellations.

He said an interagency commission and prosecutors will evaluate the dismissed cabinet members’ performance to make future hiring decisions.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to ask themselves if they’re going to really be able to handle their duties in the existing circumstances.”

Read more about: Zabaikalsky , Russian military , Regions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Wildfires in Siberia’s Zabaikalsky Region Cause Nearly $6M in Damage

As of early Monday, wildfires were burning across more than 750,000 hectares in the region, accounting for over 97% of all active wildfires in Russia.
1 Min read

In Photos: Wildfires Tear Across Russia's Far East

States of emergency have been declared in the republic of Buryatia and the Zabaikalsky region as wildfires blaze across the regions.
1 Min read

3 Firefighters Killed as Wildfires Rage in Russia’s Far East 

The Zabaikalsky region currently accounts for more than 87% of the total area engulfed by wildfires across Russia.
1 Min read

Russia Says Evacuated Over 350 Civilians From Retaken Areas in Kursk Region

The civilians became trapped when Ukraine launched its surprise incursion in August 2024, more than two years into Russia's offensive.
1 Min read