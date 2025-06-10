Governor of Siberia’s Zabaikalsky Region Dismisses Cabinet Over Military Payments Scandal

The governor of Siberia’s Zabaikalsky region dismissed his entire cabinet on Tuesday after Russia’s top prosecutor asked regional law enforcement authorities to restore the issuance of government payments to the families of soldiers killed in Ukraine.

Zabaikalsky region Governor Alexander Osipov said his deputies and regional ministers will continue their work as “acting” officials until he makes new appointments.

“Their work in resolving issues for citizens will be treated as an aptitude test,” Osipov said at an emergency meeting to address issues raised by Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov.

Krasnov last week ordered regional prosecutor Alexander Yanovsky to look into claims from the widows and other surviving family members of local soldiers that they stopped receiving government payouts — known colloquially as “coffin money.”

“It’s difficult for me to understand the cancellation of assistance. I view this as a kind of official form of cruelty,” Krasnov said during his visit to the regional capital of Chita.