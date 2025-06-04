Trump Says He Spoke to Putin About Ukraine Drone Attacks, Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he discussed the recent drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia and developments concerning Iran in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, Putin told Trump that Russia will have to respond to the Ukrainian drone attacks, the U.S. president said.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," he said in a Truth Social Post.

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement."