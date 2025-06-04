Support The Moscow Times!
Trump Says He Spoke to Putin About Ukraine Drone Attacks, Iran

By Reuters
Drew Angerer and Gavriil Grigorov / AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he discussed the recent drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia and developments concerning Iran in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, Putin told Trump that Russia will have to respond to the Ukrainian drone attacks, the U.S. president said.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," he said in a Truth Social Post.

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement."

