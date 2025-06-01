What We Know About Ukraine’s Drone Attacks in Russia

Ukrainian security services conducted a massive drone attack against Russian military airbases on Sunday, striking thousands of kilometres from the front line in what President Volodymyr Zelensky said was their longest-range operation ever. The operation, code-named "Spider's Web," required months of preparation and the smuggling of drones into Russian territory. Here is what we know about the attacks, which occurred on the eve of talks in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine to explore the prospects for a ceasefire: Damage Ukraine has claimed significant damage, but for now, it is impossible to verify independently. A source in Ukraine's SBU security service said the coordinated attacks hit 41 aircraft used to "bomb Ukrainian cities," citing the Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers and the A-50 radar detection and command aircraft. Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed that "several aircraft caught fire" following a drone attack at bases in the regions of Murmansk and Irkutsk in the Russian Arctic and eastern Siberia.

The fires were contained, the ministry said, and caused no casualties, adding that suspects had been "arrested." Ukrainian security services said they destroyed 34% of Russian strategic bombers carrying cruise missiles, claiming to have inflicted damages amounting to $7 billion. Modus operandi The "Spider's web" operation was prepared for over a year and a half, the Ukrainian SBU source said, adding that it had required particularly complex logistics. Ukraine regularly launches drones to strike targets in Russia in response to the Russian invasion of 2022, but the modus operandi used this time was different. The Ukrainian security source said drones had been smuggled into Russia and hidden in wooden structures installed on trucks.