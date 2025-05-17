Putin-Zelensky Meeting Possible After ‘Agreements’ Reached

The Kremlin said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the future, but only if certain agreements were reached.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not specify what agreements would be required from Russia's point of view. Putin and Zelensky have not met since December 2019.

Zelensky had challenged the Kremlin leader to meet with him in Turkey this week, but Putin instead sent a team of aides and officials to meet Ukrainian negotiators on Friday for the first direct talks since March 2022.

Ukraine said it had raised the issue of a Putin-Zelensky meeting during those talks.