Election Monitor Grigory Melkonyants Sentenced to 5 Years for ‘Undesirable’ Affiliation

Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of the independent election watchdog Golos, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison on charges of participating in the activities of an “undesirable” organization.

Judge Evgeniya Nikolaeva of Moscow’s Basmanny District Court found Melkonyants guilty of working with the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), a Montenegro-based NGO blacklisted by Russian authorities in 2021.

In addition to the prison term, the judge barred Melkonyants from “engaging in public activity” for nine years following his release, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported.

Prosecutors had sought the maximum six-year sentence, claiming that Golos functioned as “a structural division” of ENEMO. Both Melkonyants and ENEMO, a coalition of election observers from 18 Central and Eastern European countries, denied the affiliation.