Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Ex-Senator and Oil Executive on $111M Fraud Claims

Russian law enforcement authorities issued an international arrest warrant for an exiled former senator and oil executive accused of fraud, media reported Monday, citing Moscow’s court system.

Viktor Khoroshavtsev is accused of embezzling almost 9 billion rubles ($111 million), the Kommersant business newspaper reported early Monday. There were no other details disclosed about the criminal charges.

Khoroshavtsev, 72, served as a Russian senator from 2003 to 2009 until he was appointed president of the oil company Bashneft.

Russia’s state oil giant Rosneft bought a controlling stake in Bashneft in 2016 after investigators arrested billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov over his conglomerate Sistema’s acquisition of shares in Bashneft. Yevtushenkov was later released over a lack of evidence.

Khoroshavtsev reportedly moved from Bashneft to Sistema in 2011, then resigned from all of his positions in Yevtushenkov’s companies the following year.