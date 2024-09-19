Russia to Launch Undocumented Migrant Database Next Year

Russian authorities are developing a database of undocumented migrants who will face bans on driving, marrying and enrolling their children in school starting next year, as part of new laws aimed at tightening immigration control.

The restrictions stem from legislation signed by President Vladimir Putin last month, which establishes a “deportation regime” allowing for the surveillance and expulsion of undocumented migrants without requiring a court order. The new laws are set to take effect on Feb. 5, 2025.

Police Colonel General Alexander Gorovoy, Russia’s First Deputy Interior Minister overseeing immigration policy, said that compiling the database will require significant cooperation across government agencies.

“Once included in the database, these individuals will be barred from driving vehicles, accessing banking services, registering property, entering into or dissolving marriages, as well as enrolling children in kindergartens and schools,” Gorovoy told the Kommersant business daily in an interview published Thursday.