Russia Says Foiled Attempted Smuggling of Radioactive Material

Russia’s domestic intelligence agency has detained five people suspected of trying to smuggle a dangerous radioactive isotope out of Russia, claiming the group planned to incriminate Moscow in a false-flag attack on Ukraine, state media reported Friday.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said the five unnamed individuals — “acting in coordination with a Ukrainian citizen” — were caught illegally purchasing 1 kilogram of Cesium-137 for $3.5 million “in the interests of a foreign customer.”

Exposure to Cesium-137 — which is commonly used in mining operations — can cause serious illness and even death.

“The purpose for smuggling the radioactive substance from Russia abroad [was to] use it against Russian interests during the ‘special military operation’,” the FSB said, using the Kremlin’s preferred term for its invasion of Ukraine.